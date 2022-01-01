Xiaomi Redmi 9T vs Oppo Realme C25Y VS Xiaomi Redmi 9T Oppo Realme C25Y Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C25Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Stereo speakers

Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (436 against 399 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25Y 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (223K versus 193K)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

The phone is 9-months newer

13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 343 and 304 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 81.7% Display tests RGB color space 96.4% 92.8% PWM 880 Hz 176 Hz Response time 42 ms 37 ms Contrast 1868:1 935:1 Max. Brightness Redmi 9T +9% 436 nits Realme C25Y 399 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Orange Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9T +2% 83.4% Realme C25Y 81.7%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Oppo Realme C25Y in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Unisoc T610 Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 ARM Mali G52 MP2 GPU clock 600 MHz 614 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9T 304 Realme C25Y +13% 343 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9T +10% 1395 Realme C25Y 1264 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9T 193622 Realme C25Y +15% 223558 CPU 68237 73473 GPU 32729 43616 Memory 39758 43837 UX 53188 62704 Total score 193622 223558 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 9T 370 Realme C25Y n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 370 - PCMark 3.0 score 6250 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI R OS size 21 GB 18 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9T +2% 84.6 dB Realme C25Y 83 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2021 September 2021 Release date January 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.81 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

