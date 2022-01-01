Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C30, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.