Xiaomi Redmi 9T vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50A VS Xiaomi Redmi 9T Oppo Realme Narzo 50A Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (214K versus 193K)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

The phone is 9-months newer

28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 388 and 304 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 81.7% Display tests RGB color space 96.4% - PWM 880 Hz - Response time 42 ms - Contrast 1868:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 9T 436 nits Realme Narzo 50A +7% 466 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Orange Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9T +2% 83.4% Realme Narzo 50A 81.7%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Oppo Realme Narzo 50A in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9T 304 Realme Narzo 50A +28% 388 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9T +6% 1395 Realme Narzo 50A 1319 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9T 193622 Realme Narzo 50A +11% 214612 CPU 68237 71602 GPU 32729 38759 Memory 39758 49369 UX 53188 56937 Total score 193622 214612 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 9T 370 Realme Narzo 50A +92% 712 Stability 99% 97% Graphics test 2 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 370 712 PCMark 3.0 score 6250 8772 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9T 84.6 dB Realme Narzo 50A n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2021 September 2021 Release date January 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.81 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9T. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A.