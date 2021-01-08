Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9T vs Galaxy A01 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9T vs Samsung Galaxy A01

Xiaomi Redmi 9T
Samsung Galaxy A01

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T
  • Comes with 3000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.83 inch larger screen size
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (156K versus 105K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.3% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 49 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.4 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9T
vs
Galaxy A01

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 301 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 75.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.4% -
PWM 880 Hz -
Response time 42 ms -
Contrast 1868:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9T +2%
444 nits
Galaxy A01
437 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Orange Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9T +11%
83.4%
Galaxy A01
75.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Samsung Galaxy A01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 505
GPU clock 600 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9T +75%
311
Galaxy A01
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9T +71%
1402
Galaxy A01
821
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9T +47%
156020
Galaxy A01
105830
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 21 GB 7.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9T
19:29 hr
Galaxy A01
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9T
18:19 hr
Galaxy A01
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9T
49:03 hr
Galaxy A01
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9T
84.6 dB
Galaxy A01
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2021 December 2019
Release date January 2021 February 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.81 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9T is definitely a better buy.

