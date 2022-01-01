Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9T vs Galaxy A03 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9T vs Samsung Galaxy A03

Ксиаоми Редми 9Т
VS
Самсунг Галакси А03
Xiaomi Redmi 9T
Samsung Galaxy A03

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (436 against 397 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9T
vs
Galaxy A03

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.4% -
PWM 880 Hz -
Response time 42 ms -
Contrast 1868:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9T +10%
436 nits
Galaxy A03
397 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Orange Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9T +2%
83.4%
Galaxy A03
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 -
Lithography process 11 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 610 -
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1800 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9T +27%
304
Galaxy A03
240
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9T +55%
1395
Galaxy A03
901
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9T +8%
193622
Galaxy A03
178738
CPU 68237 59385
GPU 32729 26274
Memory 39758 34858
UX 53188 59038
Total score 193622 178738
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 370 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6250 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 21 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9T
19:29 hr
Galaxy A03
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9T
18:19 hr
Galaxy A03
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9T
49:03 hr
Galaxy A03
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9T
84.6 dB
Galaxy A03
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2021 November 2021
Release date January 2021 January 2022
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.81 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A21s vs Redmi 9T
2. Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi 9T
3. Redmi Note 9 vs Redmi 9T
4. Poco M3 vs Redmi 9T
5. Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Redmi 9T
6. Galaxy A12 vs Galaxy A03
7. Galaxy A32 vs Galaxy A03
8. Galaxy A02 vs Galaxy A03
9. Galaxy A03 Core vs Galaxy A03

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish