Xiaomi Redmi 9T vs Samsung Galaxy A03 VS Xiaomi Redmi 9T Samsung Galaxy A03 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 18W fast charging

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz

Stereo speakers

Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (436 against 397 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 The phone is 11-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 81.8% Display tests RGB color space 96.4% - PWM 880 Hz - Response time 42 ms - Contrast 1868:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 9T +10% 436 nits Galaxy A03 397 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Orange Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9T +2% 83.4% Galaxy A03 81.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Unisoc T606 Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) - Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - Lithography process 11 nanometers - Graphics Adreno 610 - GPU clock 600 MHz - FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock 1800 MHz - Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9T +27% 304 Galaxy A03 240 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9T +55% 1395 Galaxy A03 901 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9T +8% 193622 Galaxy A03 178738 CPU 68237 59385 GPU 32729 26274 Memory 39758 34858 UX 53188 59038 Total score 193622 178738 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 9T 370 Galaxy A03 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 370 - PCMark 3.0 score 6250 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 One UI Core 3.1 OS size 21 GB 13.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9T 84.6 dB Galaxy A03 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2021 November 2021 Release date January 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.81 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9T is definitely a better buy.