Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.