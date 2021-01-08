Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9T vs Galaxy M01 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9T vs Samsung Galaxy M01

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (174K versus 95K)
  • Has a 0.83 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.4 mm narrower

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 77.5%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9T
395 nits
Galaxy M01
n/a

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Orange Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9T +8%
83.4%
Galaxy M01
77.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Samsung Galaxy M01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 505
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9T +75%
315
Galaxy M01
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9T +66%
1370
Galaxy M01
824
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9T +82%
174801
Galaxy M01
95824

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size - 10.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 3:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2021 June 2020
Release date January 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

