Xiaomi Redmi 9T vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Xiaomi Redmi 9T
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T
  • Shows 78% longer battery life (47:23 vs 26:34 hours)
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 194K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 82% higher maximum brightness (795 against 437 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9T
vs
Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 89.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.4% 97%
PWM 880 Hz 247 Hz
Response time 42 ms 6 ms
Contrast 1868:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9T
437 nits
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +82%
795 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Orange White, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9T
83.4%
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +7%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 660
GPU clock 600 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9T
308
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +260%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9T
1402
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +119%
3068
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9T
194167
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +285%
747069
CPU 68237 192462
GPU 32729 274124
Memory 39758 128894
UX 53188 146347
Total score 194167 747069
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 9T
370
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +1474%
5824
Stability 99% 69%
Graphics test 2 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 370 5824
PCMark 3.0 score 6245 12934
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 4.0
OS size 21 GB 17.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (51% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 17:12 hr 07:42 hr
Watching video 15:38 hr 13:05 hr
Gaming 07:15 hr 05:29 hr
Standby 182 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Redmi 9T +78%
47:23 hr
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
26:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 19
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9T
84.6 dB
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +5%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced January 2021 January 2022
Release date January 2021 January 2022
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.81 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

