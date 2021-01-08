Xiaomi Redmi 9T vs Tecno Camon 18 VS Xiaomi Redmi 9T Tecno Camon 18 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 18, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Reverse charging feature

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (547 against 435 nits)

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 209K)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

The phone is 9-months newer

22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 371 and 304 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi 9T Price Tecno Camon 18 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.8% Display tests RGB color space 96.4% - PWM 880 Hz - Response time 42 ms - Contrast 1868:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 9T 435 nits Camon 18 +26% 547 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Orange White, Gray, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9T 83.4% Camon 18 +2% 84.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Tecno Camon 18 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD - Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9T 304 Camon 18 +22% 371 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9T +4% 1396 Camon 18 1348 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9T 209205 Camon 18 +20% 251875 CPU 93893 68485 GPU 39540 57284 Memory 45515 47185 UX 61310 81282 Total score 209205 251875 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 9T 370 Camon 18 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 370 - PCMark 3.0 score 6255 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 HIOS 8.0 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9T 84.6 dB Camon 18 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2021 October 2021 Release date January 2021 November 2021 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.81 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 18. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9T.