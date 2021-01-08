Xiaomi Redmi 9T vs Tecno Phantom X VS Xiaomi Redmi 9T Tecno Phantom X Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Tecno Phantom X, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4700 mAh

Shows 23% longer battery life (150 vs 122 hours)

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Reverse charging feature

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 209K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Thinner bezels – 7.9% more screen real estate

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

65% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 502 and 304 points

The phone is 6-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.53 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 385 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 91.3% Display tests RGB color space 96.4% - PWM 880 Hz - Response time 42 ms - Contrast 1868:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 9T 435 nits Phantom X +3% 447 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Orange Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9T 83.4% Phantom X +9% 91.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Tecno Phantom X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9T 304 Phantom X +65% 502 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9T 1396 Phantom X +18% 1646 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9T 209205 Phantom X +71% 358480 CPU 93893 94218 GPU 39540 101671 Memory 45515 69897 UX 61310 95887 Total score 209205 358480 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 9T 370 Phantom X n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 370 - PCMark 3.0 score 6255 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 HIOS 7.6 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 8000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9T 84.6 dB Phantom X n/a

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced January 2021 June 2021 Release date January 2021 July 2021 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.81 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Phantom X is definitely a better buy.