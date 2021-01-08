Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9T vs Mi 11 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T
  • Shows 50% longer battery life (150 vs 100 hours)
  • Comes with 1750 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4250 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 92% higher maximum brightness (823 against 428 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (288K versus 185K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9T
vs
Mi 11 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 85.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.4% 95.4%
PWM 880 Hz 373 Hz
Response time 42 ms 2.6 ms
Contrast 1868:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9T
428 nits
Mi 11 Lite +92%
823 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Orange Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9T
83.4%
Mi 11 Lite +2%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 618
GPU clock 600 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9T
306
Mi 11 Lite +82%
556
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9T
1381
Mi 11 Lite +27%
1760
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9T
185110
Mi 11 Lite +56%
288351
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4250 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:08 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9T +73%
19:29 hr
Mi 11 Lite
11:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9T +28%
18:19 hr
Mi 11 Lite
14:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9T +104%
49:03 hr
Mi 11 Lite
24:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9T
84.6 dB
Mi 11 Lite +2%
86.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2021 March 2021
Release date January 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 281 USD
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.81 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9T.

