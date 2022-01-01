Xiaomi Redmi 9T vs Mi 9
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T
- Comes with 2700 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3300 mAh
- Shows 85% longer battery life (47:23 vs 25:40 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Stereo speakers
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Reverse charging feature
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 198K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (617 against 433 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 20W
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.4%
|85.2%
|Display features
|-
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|96.4%
|95.4%
|PWM
|880 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|42 ms
|4.2 ms
|Contrast
|1868:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green, Orange
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|69124
|145198
|GPU
|32823
|179503
|Memory
|43460
|76010
|UX
|54969
|109413
|Total score
|198971
|505663
|Stability
|99%
|96%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|17 FPS
|Graphics score
|370
|2922
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6245
|10271
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|MIUI 12.0.1
|OS size
|21 GB
|13.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (20 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:30 hr
|Web browsing
|17:12 hr
|07:01 hr
|Watching video
|15:38 hr
|14:57 hr
|Gaming
|07:15 hr
|03:32 hr
|Standby
|182 hr
|84 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|117°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|20
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2021
|February 2019
|Release date
|January 2021
|April 2019
|SAR (head)
|0.6 W/kg
|1.389 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.81 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9T.
