Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 52% longer battery life (47:23 vs 31:12 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (506K versus 198K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (642 against 433 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 636 and 305 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9T
vs
Mi 9T Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 86.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.4% 142.2%
PWM 880 Hz 223 Hz
Response time 42 ms 6.5 ms
Contrast 1868:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9T
433 nits
Mi 9T Pro +48%
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Orange White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9T
83.4%
Mi 9T Pro +3%
86.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 640
GPU clock 600 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9T
305
Mi 9T Pro +109%
636
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9T
1388
Mi 9T Pro +87%
2593
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9T
198971
Mi 9T Pro +154%
506231
CPU 69124 146011
GPU 32823 179882
Memory 43460 77090
UX 54969 107285
Total score 198971 506231
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 9T
370
Mi 9T Pro +464%
2085
Stability 99% 88%
Graphics test 2 FPS 12 FPS
Graphics score 370 2085
PCMark 3.0 score 6245 9520
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12.5
OS size 21 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (40% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:11 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 17:12 hr 09:52 hr
Watching video 15:38 hr 15:36 hr
Gaming 07:15 hr 04:39 hr
Standby 182 hr 103 hr
General battery life
Redmi 9T +52%
47:23 hr
Mi 9T Pro
31:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 124°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 18 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9T
84.6 dB
Mi 9T Pro +4%
87.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced January 2021 May 2019
Release date January 2021 June 2019
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.81 W/kg 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (12.5%)
7 (87.5%)
Total votes: 8

