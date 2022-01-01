Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9T vs Poco C40 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco C40, which is powered by JLQ JR510 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 268 PPI)
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (198K versus 132K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 306 and 155 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9T
vs
Poco C40

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 -
PPI 395 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 82%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.4% -
PWM 880 Hz -
Response time 42 ms -
Contrast 1868:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 9T
436 nits
Poco C40
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9.18 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Orange Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9T +2%
83.4%
Poco C40
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Xiaomi Poco C40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 JLQ JR510
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 -
Lithography process 11 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 610 -
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9T +97%
306
Poco C40
155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9T +87%
1392
Poco C40
743
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9T +50%
198645
Poco C40
132437
CPU 69124 36431
GPU 32823 22163
Memory 43460 37186
UX 54969 36684
Total score 198645 132437
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 9T
371
Poco C40
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 371 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6199 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 13 for POCO
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 16:45 hr -
Watching video 15:38 hr -
Gaming 06:40 hr -
Standby 182 hr -
General battery life
Redmi 9T
46:45 hr
Poco C40
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9T
84.6 dB
Poco C40
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2021 July 2022
Release date January 2021 July 2022
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.81 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9T. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco C40.

