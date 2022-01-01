Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco C40, which is powered by JLQ JR510 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.