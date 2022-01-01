Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco M5, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.