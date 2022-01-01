Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9T vs Poco M5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9T vs Poco M5

VS
Xiaomi Redmi 9T
Xiaomi Poco M5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco M5, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (46:45 vs 36:45 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (322K versus 201K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 79% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 550 and 307 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9T
vs
Poco M5

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 83.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.4% -
PWM 880 Hz -
Response time 42 ms -
Contrast 1868:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 9T
439 nits
Poco M5 +3%
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 163.99 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.09 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Orange Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9T
83.4%
Poco M5
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Xiaomi Poco M5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9T
307
Poco M5 +79%
550
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9T
1405
Poco M5 +36%
1905
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9T
201578
Poco M5 +60%
322222
CPU 69124 103855
GPU 32823 60135
Memory 43460 70647
UX 54969 85087
Total score 201578 322222
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 9T
371
Poco M5 +231%
1229
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 2 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 371 1229
PCMark 3.0 score 6184 8924
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 13
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (24% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 16:45 hr 14:25 hr
Watching video 15:38 hr 12:14 hr
Gaming 06:40 hr 07:11 hr
Standby 182 hr 125 hr
General battery life
Redmi 9T +27%
46:45 hr
Poco M5
36:45 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (3rd and 61st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/5.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9T
84.6 dB
Poco M5
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2021 September 2022
Release date January 2021 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.81 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M5. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

