Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9T vs Redmi 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9T vs Redmi 10

Ксиаоми Редми 9Т
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 10
Xiaomi Redmi 9T
Xiaomi Redmi 10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9T
vs
Redmi 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.4% -
PWM 880 Hz -
Response time 42 ms -
Contrast 1868:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9T
434 nits
Redmi 10
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Orange White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9T
83.4%
Redmi 10
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Xiaomi Redmi 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9T
301
Redmi 10
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9T
1389
Redmi 10
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9T
185516
Redmi 10
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 79 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9T
19:29 hr
Redmi 10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9T
18:19 hr
Redmi 10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9T
49:03 hr
Redmi 10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9T
84.6 dB
Redmi 10
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2021 August 2021
Release date January 2021 August 2021
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 168 USD
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.81 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9T. But if the display and software are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Note 8 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Note 8
3. Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Note 9
4. Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Poco M3
5. Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Redmi K20
6. Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Note 8 Pro
7. Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Poco X3 NFC
8. Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Redmi 9
9. Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish