Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.