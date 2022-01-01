Xiaomi Redmi 9T vs Redmi 10 2022
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (220K versus 198K)
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 362 and 306 points
- Weighs 17 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.4%
|83.5%
|RGB color space
|96.4%
|-
|PWM
|880 Hz
|-
|Response time
|42 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1868:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green, Orange
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
306
Redmi 10 2022 +18%
362
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9T +8%
1392
1290
|CPU
|69124
|67748
|GPU
|32823
|37883
|Memory
|43460
|47805
|UX
|54969
|67998
|Total score
|198645
|220195
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|371
|709
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6199
|8073
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 59 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:12 hr
|Web browsing
|16:45 hr
|-
|Watching video
|15:38 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:40 hr
|-
|Standby
|182 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2021
|February 2022
|Release date
|January 2021
|February 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.6 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.81 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9T.
