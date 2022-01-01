Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.