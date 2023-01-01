Xiaomi Redmi A1 vs Infinix Hot 12 Play VS Xiaomi Redmi A1 Infinix Hot 12 Play Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Redmi A1 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Play 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 90K)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 90K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Supports 10W fast charging

Supports 10W fast charging Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size Fingerprint scanner

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.52 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 259 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits 480 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 84.5%

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 194.9 g (6.87 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi A1 81.4% Hot 12 Play +4% 84.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR3 - Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12 XOS 10

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes Full charging time 2:43 hr 3:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2022 May 2022 Release date September 2022 May 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 12 Play is definitely a better buy.