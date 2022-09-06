Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi A1 vs Nokia C2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Redmi A1 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Nokia C2, which is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832E and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi A1
  • Comes with 2200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2800 mAh
  • Has a 0.82 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.8% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia C2
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi A1
vs
Nokia C2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 269 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 71.6%

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 161 gramm (5.68 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi A1 +14%
81.4%
Nokia C2
71.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi A1 and Nokia C2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 Spreadtrum SC9832E
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 12 nanometers -
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 -
GPU clock 660 MHz -
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock - 933 MHz
Channels - 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi A1
162
Nokia C2
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi A1
548
Nokia C2
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Android Go

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.3 MP) 1 (5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2022 March 2020
Release date September 2022 April 2020
Sensors - Accelerometer - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi A1 is definitely a better buy.

