Xiaomi Redmi A1 vs Oppo Realme C31

Ксиаоми Редми А1
VS
Оппо Реалми C31
Xiaomi Redmi A1
Oppo Realme C31

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Redmi A1 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C31, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi A1
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C31
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 349 and 162 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi A1
vs
Realme C31

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 415 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 81.4%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 48 ms
Contrast - 1033:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi A1
n/a
Realme C31
394 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi A1
81.4%
Realme C31
81.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi A1 and Oppo Realme C31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 Unisoc Tiger T612
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 660 MHz 614 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi A1
162
Realme C31 +115%
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi A1
556
Realme C31 +140%
1332
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi A1
n/a
Realme C31
211823
CPU - 67603
GPU - 22171
Memory - 61955
UX - 58129
Total score - 211823
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 7589
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi A1
n/a
Realme C31
81 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2022 March 2022
Release date September 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C31. But if the display and software are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi A1.

