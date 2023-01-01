Xiaomi Redmi A1 vs Oppo Realme C33 VS Xiaomi Redmi A1 Oppo Realme C33 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Redmi A1 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C33, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi A1 The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C33 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (211K versus 90K)

2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (211K versus 90K) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4) 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 349 and 162 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi A1 Price Oppo Realme C33 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 82.1%

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi A1 81.4% Realme C33 +1% 82.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi A1 and Oppo Realme C33 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 Unisoc Tiger T612 Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MP1 GPU clock 660 MHz 614 MHz FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi A1 162 Realme C33 +115% 349 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi A1 553 Realme C33 +143% 1342 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi A1 90815 Realme C33 +133% 211377 CPU 23597 68272 GPU 10013 21829 Memory 27554 62343 UX 28963 57675 Total score 90815 211377 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI S

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time 2:43 hr 3:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

Camera features - - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/5.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2022 September 2022 Release date September 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C33. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi A1.