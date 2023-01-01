Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi A1 vs Realme C35 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Redmi A1 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi A1
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (226K versus 90K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi A1
vs
Realme C35

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96%
Response time - 37 ms
Contrast - 975:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi A1
n/a
Realme C35
558 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi A1
81.4%
Realme C35 +3%
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi A1 and Oppo Realme C35 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 Unisoc Tiger T616
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 660 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi A1
162
Realme C35 +126%
366
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi A1
553
Realme C35 +154%
1406
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi A1
90815
Realme C35 +150%
226772
CPU 23597 71236
GPU 10013 24887
Memory 27554 64760
UX 28963 64509
Total score 90815 226772
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 7948
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:43 hr 2:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi A1
n/a
Realme C35
85.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2022 February 2022
Release date September 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C35 is definitely a better buy.

