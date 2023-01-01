Xiaomi Redmi A1 vs Oppo Realme C35 VS Xiaomi Redmi A1 Oppo Realme C35 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Redmi A1 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi A1 More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The phone is 7-months newer The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (226K versus 90K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 84% Display tests RGB color space - 96% Response time - 37 ms Contrast - 975:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi A1 n/a Realme C35 558 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi A1 81.4% Realme C35 +3% 84%

Memory RAM RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 18 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:43 hr 2:12 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

Camera features - - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi A1 n/a Realme C35 85.5 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2022 February 2022 Release date September 2022 February 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C35 is definitely a better buy.