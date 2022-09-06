Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Redmi A1 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.