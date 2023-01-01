Xiaomi Redmi A1 vs Samsung Galaxy A03 Core VS Xiaomi Redmi A1 Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Redmi A1 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi A1 Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22 More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 The phone is 9-months newer

The phone is 9-months newer Weighs 19 grams less

Weighs 19 grams less 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 162 and 148 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi A1 Price Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.52 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 81.8%

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 211 g (7.44 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No No Screen-to-body ratio Redmi A1 81.4% Galaxy A03 Core 81.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi A1 and Samsung Galaxy A03 Core in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 Unisoc SC9863A Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8322 GPU clock 660 MHz - FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi A1 +9% 162 Galaxy A03 Core 148 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi A1 553 Galaxy A03 Core +38% 764 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi A1 90815 Galaxy A03 Core +6% 96015 CPU 23597 28153 GPU 10013 14513 Memory 27554 24746 UX 28963 27706 Total score 90815 96015 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3 Channels - 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 One UI Core 3.1 OS size - 8.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No Yes Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time 2:43 hr 2:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.3 MP) 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 4.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2022 November 2021 Release date September 2022 December 2021 SAR (head) - 0.24 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Accelerometer - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi A1. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core.