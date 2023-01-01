Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi A1 vs Galaxy A03 Core – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi A1 vs Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

Xiaomi Redmi A1
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Redmi A1 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi A1
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 162 and 148 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi A1
vs
Galaxy A03 Core

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.52 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 81.8%

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 211 g (7.44 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi A1 and Samsung Galaxy A03 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 Unisoc SC9863A
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8322
GPU clock 660 MHz -
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi A1
553
Galaxy A03 Core +38%
764
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi A1
90815
Galaxy A03 Core +6%
96015
CPU 23597 28153
GPU 10013 14513
Memory 27554 24746
UX 28963 27706
Total score 90815 96015
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Channels - 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI Core 3.1
OS size - 8.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:43 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.3 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2022 November 2021
Release date September 2022 December 2021
SAR (head) - 0.24 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi A1. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
13 (68.4%)
6 (31.6%)
Total votes: 19

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
