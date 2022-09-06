Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi A1 vs Galaxy A04s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Redmi A1 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi A1
vs
Galaxy A04s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.52 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 20 ms
Contrast - 1291:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi A1
n/a
Galaxy A04s
391 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi A1 +1%
81.4%
Galaxy A04s
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi A1 and Samsung Galaxy A04s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 660 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi A1
163
Galaxy A04s +13%
185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi A1
553
Galaxy A04s +101%
1110
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi A1
n/a
Galaxy A04s
150915
CPU - 43206
GPU - 25138
Memory - 38540
UX - 42933
Total score - 150915
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 5734
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 12 One UI Core 4.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:34 hr
Watching video - 13:10 hr
Gaming - 06:35 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life
Redmi A1
n/a
Galaxy A04s
34:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi A1
n/a
Galaxy A04s
78.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2022 August 2022
Release date September 2022 September 2022
SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.23 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A04s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

