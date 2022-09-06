Xiaomi Redmi A1 vs Samsung Galaxy A13
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Redmi A1 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi A1
- The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
- 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 269 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
16
14
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.52 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|83.2%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|33 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1257:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G52 MP1
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|3, 4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|-
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi A1 +6%
163
154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
553
Galaxy A13 +7%
590
|CPU
|-
|35523
|GPU
|-
|24759
|Memory
|-
|30778
|UX
|-
|33751
|Total score
|-
|125533
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|3 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|508
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|4899
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI Core 4.1
|OS size
|-
|16.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:18 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:49 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:14 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:54 hr
|Standby
|-
|122 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|2 (8 MP + 0.3 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|-
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
|- Accelerometer
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A13 is definitely a better buy.
