Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Redmi A1 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 61 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.