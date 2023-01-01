Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi A1 vs Poco M5 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Redmi A1 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco M5, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5
  • 3.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (335K versus 91K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi A1
vs
Poco M5

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 83.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 27 ms
Contrast - 1481:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi A1
n/a
Poco M5
449 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 163.99 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.09 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi A1
81.4%
Poco M5 +3%
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi A1 and Xiaomi Poco M5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 660 MHz -
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi A1
162
Poco M5 +241%
552
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi A1
558
Poco M5 +241%
1903
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi A1
91021
Poco M5 +269%
335681
CPU 23597 104220
GPU 10013 58812
Memory 27554 85822
UX 28963 84352
Total score 91021 335681
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi A1
n/a
Poco M5
1230
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1230
PCMark 3.0 score - 8999
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (24% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:43 hr 2:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:15 hr
Watching video - 13:06 hr
Gaming - 06:53 hr
Standby - 129 hr
General battery life
Redmi A1
n/a
Poco M5
36:22 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor size - 1/5.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi A1
n/a
Poco M5
80.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2022 September 2022
Release date September 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M5 is definitely a better buy.

