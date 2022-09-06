Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi A1 vs Redmi 10C – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi A1 vs Redmi 10C

Ксиаоми Редми А1
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 10С
Xiaomi Redmi A1
Xiaomi Redmi 10C

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Redmi A1 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi A1
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi A1
vs
Redmi 10C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.6:9
PPI 269 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 82%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 93%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 27 ms
Contrast - 1217:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi A1
n/a
Redmi 10C
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi A1
81.4%
Redmi 10C +1%
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi A1 and Xiaomi Redmi 10C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 610
GPU clock 660 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi A1
162
Redmi 10C +131%
375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi A1
548
Redmi 10C +191%
1594
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi A1
n/a
Redmi 10C
238292
CPU - 82806
GPU - 41004
Memory - 51211
UX - 64425
Total score - 238292
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 94%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 443
PCMark 3.0 score - 6607
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 13
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi A1
n/a
Redmi 10C
79.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2022 March 2022
Release date September 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10C is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Nokia C2 and Xiaomi Redmi A1
2. Oppo Realme C30 and Xiaomi Redmi A1
3. Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Redmi 10C
4. Samsung Galaxy A03 and Xiaomi Redmi 10C
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Redmi 10C
6. Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Redmi 10C
7. Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Redmi 10C

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish