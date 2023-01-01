Xiaomi Redmi A1 vs Redmi 12C VS Xiaomi Redmi A1 Xiaomi Redmi 12C Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Redmi A1 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 12C, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (242K versus 89K)

2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (242K versus 89K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Supports 10W fast charging

Supports 10W fast charging Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4) 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 358 and 160 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches 6.71 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.6:9 PPI 269 ppi 268 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 82.6%

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi A1 81.4% Redmi 12C +1% 82.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi A1 and Xiaomi Redmi 12C in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 MediaTek Helio G85 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 660 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi A1 160 Redmi 12C +124% 358 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi A1 549 Redmi 12C +129% 1259 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi A1 89271 Redmi 12C +171% 242304 CPU 23597 - GPU 10013 - Memory 27554 - UX 28963 - Total score 89271 242304 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes Full charging time 2:43 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 8150 x 6150 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital - 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- 0.1 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2022 December 2022 Release date September 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Accelerometer - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 12C is definitely a better buy.