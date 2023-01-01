Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi A1 vs Redmi 12C – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Redmi A1 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 12C, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (242K versus 89K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 10W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 358 and 160 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi A1
vs
Redmi 12C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.6:9
PPI 269 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 82.6%

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.41 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi A1
81.4%
Redmi 12C +1%
82.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi A1 and Xiaomi Redmi 12C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 660 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi A1
160
Redmi 12C +124%
358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi A1
549
Redmi 12C +129%
1259
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi A1
89271
Redmi 12C +171%
242304
CPU 23597 -
GPU 10013 -
Memory 27554 -
UX 28963 -
Total score 89271 242304
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes
Full charging time 2:43 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 8150 x 6150
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital -
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- 0.1 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2022 December 2022
Release date September 2022 January 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 12C is definitely a better buy.

