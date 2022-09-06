Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Redmi A1 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9C, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.