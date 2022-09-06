Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi A1 vs Redmi 9C – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Redmi A1 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9C, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi A1
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9C
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi A1
vs
Redmi 9C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 81.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 92.9%
PWM - 17120 Hz
Response time - 47 ms
Contrast - 881:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi A1
n/a
Redmi 9C
417 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi A1
81.4%
Redmi 9C
81.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi A1 and Xiaomi Redmi 9C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 660 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi A1
163
Redmi 9C +7%
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi A1
553
Redmi 9C +80%
993
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi A1
n/a
Redmi 9C
108249
CPU - 32696
GPU - 16440
Memory - 23340
UX - 35240
Total score - 108249
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi A1
n/a
Redmi 9C
77.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2022 June 2020
Release date September 2022 September 2020
SAR (head) - 0.355 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.729 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi A1. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9C.

