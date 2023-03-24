Xiaomi Redmi A2 vs Realme C30s VS Xiaomi Redmi A2 Realme C30s Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Redmi A2 (with MediaTek Helio G36) that was released on March 24, 2023, against the Realme C30s, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi A2 Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G36

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G36 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (119K versus 97K)

23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (119K versus 97K) The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Realme C30s Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 301 and 179 points

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81% 82.1%

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi A2 81% Realme C30s +1% 82.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi A2 and Realme C30s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G36 Unisoc SC9863A Max clock 2200 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8322 GPU clock 680 MHz - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi A2 179 Realme C30s +68% 301 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi A2 683 Realme C30s +13% 773 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi A2 +23% 119948 Realme C30s 97859 CPU - 25627 GPU - 13569 Memory - 30351 UX - 28993 Total score 119948 97859 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3 GB 2, 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 14 Realme UI Go

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time 2:43 hr 3:28 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP - Aperture: f/2.0 - Phase autofocus - 8 MP - Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS) Depth lens Yes - Camera features - Bokeh mode -

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens Yes - Camera features - Bokeh mode - Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/5.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 4.2 Bluetooth features LE A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2023 September 2022 Release date March 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi A2. But if the display, performance, and design are more of a priority – go for the Realme C30s.