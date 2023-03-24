Xiaomi Redmi A2 vs Redmi 10A VS Xiaomi Redmi A2 Xiaomi Redmi 10A Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Redmi A2 (with MediaTek Helio G36) that was released on March 24, 2023, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi A2 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (119K versus 98K)

21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (119K versus 98K) More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 179 and 130 points Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10A Fingerprint scanner

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.52 inches 6.53 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81% 81.1%

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Silver, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi A2 81% Redmi 10A 81.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi A2 and Xiaomi Redmi 10A in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G36 MediaTek Helio G25 Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS - ~41.8 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi A2 +38% 179 Redmi 10A 130 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi A2 +47% 683 Redmi 10A 464 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi A2 +21% 119948 Redmi 10A 98823 CPU - 36221 GPU - 12894 Memory - 28781 UX - 21287 Total score 119948 98823 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3 GB 2, 3, 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 12.5

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time 2:43 hr 3:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (8 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No - LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2023 March 2022 Release date March 2023 March 2022 SAR (head) - 0.4 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Accelerometer - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi A2. But if the display, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10A.