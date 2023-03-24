Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi A2 vs Redmi 10A – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Redmi A2 (with MediaTek Helio G36) that was released on March 24, 2023, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi A2
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (119K versus 98K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 179 and 130 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10A
  • Fingerprint scanner
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi A2
vs
Redmi 10A

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81% 81.1%

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Silver, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi A2
81%
Redmi 10A
81.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi A2 and Xiaomi Redmi 10A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G36 MediaTek Helio G25
Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~41.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi A2 +38%
179
Redmi 10A
130
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi A2 +47%
683
Redmi 10A
464
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi A2 +21%
119948
Redmi 10A
98823
CPU - 36221
GPU - 12894
Memory - 28781
UX - 21287
Total score 119948 98823
Memory

RAM
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2, 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 12.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:43 hr 3:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (8 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2023 March 2022
Release date March 2023 March 2022
SAR (head) - 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi A2. But if the display, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10A.

