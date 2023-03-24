Xiaomi Redmi A2 vs Redmi 12C VS Xiaomi Redmi A2 Xiaomi Redmi 12C Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Redmi A2 (with MediaTek Helio G36) that was released on March 24, 2023, against the Xiaomi Redmi 12C, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (242K versus 119K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches 6.71 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.6:9 PPI 269 ppi 268 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81% 82.6%

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi A2 81% Redmi 12C +2% 82.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi A2 and Xiaomi Redmi 12C in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G36 MediaTek Helio G85 Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi A2 179 Redmi 12C +100% 358 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi A2 683 Redmi 12C +84% 1259 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi A2 119948 Redmi 12C +102% 242304 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes Full charging time 2:43 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 8150 x 6150 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital - 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 2 (8 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes - 0.1 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 - Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2023 December 2022 Release date March 2023 January 2023 Sensors - Accelerometer - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 12C is definitely a better buy.