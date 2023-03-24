Xiaomi Redmi A2 vs Redmi A1 VS Xiaomi Redmi A2 Xiaomi Redmi A1 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Redmi A2 (with MediaTek Helio G36) that was released on March 24, 2023, against the Xiaomi Redmi A1, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi A2 Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (119K versus 89K)

34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (119K versus 89K) CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4) 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 179 and 160 points

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81% 81.4%

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner No No Screen-to-body ratio Redmi A2 81% Redmi A1 81.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi A2 and Xiaomi Redmi A1 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G36 MediaTek Helio A22 Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz 660 MHz FLOPS - ~42.8 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi A2 +12% 179 Redmi A1 160 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi A2 +24% 683 Redmi A1 549 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi A2 +34% 119948 Redmi A1 89271 CPU - 23597 GPU - 10013 Memory - 27554 UX - 28963 Total score 119948 89271 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3 GB 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 32 GB 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time 2:43 hr 2:43 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (8 MP) 2 (8 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes - 0.3 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2023 September 2022 Release date March 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer - Accelerometer

