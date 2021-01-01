Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max, which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.