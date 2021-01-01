Xiaomi Redmi Go vs ASUS ZenFone 3 Max
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max, which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.1)
- More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 7
- The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max
- Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3000 mAh
- Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (471 against 308 nits)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
- Reverse charging feature
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
50
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
16
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
47
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
39
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
52
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
40
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|70.25%
|67.87%
|RGB color space
|94%
|-
|PWM
|100 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|23 ms
|52 ms
|Contrast
|1214:1
|957:1
Design and build
|Height
|140.4 mm (5.53 inches)
|149.5 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|137 gramm (4.83 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|MediaTek MT6737
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1250 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 308
|Mali-T720 MP2
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|~34 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|640 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|-
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 32 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
617
ZenFone 3 Max +6%
655
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1667
ZenFone 3 Max +12%
1868
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
32086
ZenFone 3 Max +14%
36616
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
21514
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|ROM
|Android Go Edition
|ZenUI 3
|OS size
|3 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4100 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:11 hr
|2:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2592 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2019
|July 2016
|Release date
|January 2019
|August 2016
|Launch price
|~ 56 USD
|~ 137 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.579 W/kg
|0.302 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.497 W/kg
|1.18 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Go. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max.
