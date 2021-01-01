Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Go vs ZenFone 3 Max – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs ASUS ZenFone 3 Max

Ксиаоми Редми Го
VS
Асус Зенфон 3 Макс
Xiaomi Redmi Go
ASUS ZenFone 3 Max

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max, which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 7
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3000 mAh
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (471 against 308 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Go
vs
ZenFone 3 Max

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 294 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 70.25% 67.87%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% -
PWM 100 Hz Not detected
Response time 23 ms 52 ms
Contrast 1214:1 957:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Go
308 nits
ZenFone 3 Max +53%
471 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 140.4 mm (5.53 inches) 149.5 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 137 gramm (4.83 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Go +4%
70.25%
ZenFone 3 Max
67.87%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Go and ASUS ZenFone 3 Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MediaTek MT6737
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1250 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Mali-T720 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 640 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 32 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi Go
617
ZenFone 3 Max +6%
655
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Go
1667
ZenFone 3 Max +12%
1868
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Go
32086
ZenFone 3 Max +14%
36616
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM Android Go Edition ZenUI 3
OS size 3 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:11 hr 2:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Go
83.7 dB
ZenFone 3 Max +5%
88 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 July 2016
Release date January 2019 August 2016
Launch price ~ 56 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg 0.302 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.497 W/kg 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Go. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A
2. Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Xiaomi Redmi 8
3. Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Xiaomi Redmi 7A
4. Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Oppo Realme C2
5. Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
6. ASUS ZenFone 3 Max vs Samsung Galaxy A10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish