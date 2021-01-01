Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Weighs 12 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
- Has a 0.65 inch larger screen size
- Delivers 102% higher maximum brightness (621 against 308 nits)
- 45% higher pixel density (427 vs 294 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Fingerprint scanner
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 659
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
- Thinner bezels – 5.87% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
50
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
16
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
47
50
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
39
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
52
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
40
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|5.65 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|427 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|70.25%
|76.12%
|RGB color space
|94%
|-
|PWM
|100 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|23 ms
|29 ms
|Contrast
|1214:1
|1529:1
Design and build
|Height
|140.4 mm (5.53 inches)
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|137 gramm (4.83 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 308
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|-
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
617
Honor 9 Lite +48%
916
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1667
Honor 9 Lite +115%
3585
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
32086
Honor 9 Lite +133%
74854
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
21514
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|Android Go Edition
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|3 GB
|9.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:11 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2019
|December 2017
|Release date
|January 2019
|February 2018
|Launch price
|~ 56 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.579 W/kg
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.497 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9 Lite is definitely a better buy.
