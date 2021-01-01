Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Go vs Honor 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Weighs 12 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • Has a 0.65 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 102% higher maximum brightness (621 against 308 nits)
  • 45% higher pixel density (427 vs 294 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 659
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • Thinner bezels – 5.87% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Go
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 294 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 70.25% 76.12%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% -
PWM 100 Hz Not detected
Response time 23 ms 29 ms
Contrast 1214:1 1529:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Go
308 nits
Honor 9 Lite +102%
621 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 140.4 mm (5.53 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 137 gramm (4.83 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Go
70.25%
Honor 9 Lite +8%
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Go and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size - 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi Go
617
Honor 9 Lite +48%
916
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Go
1667
Honor 9 Lite +115%
3585
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Go
32086
Honor 9 Lite +133%
74854
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Android Go Edition EMUI 9
OS size 3 GB 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:11 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Go
83.7 dB
Honor 9 Lite +3%
86.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2019 December 2017
Release date January 2019 February 2018
Launch price ~ 56 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.497 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9 Lite is definitely a better buy.

