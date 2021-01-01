Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Go vs Y3 (2017) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Huawei Y3 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6737M and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2200 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 6
  • 50% higher pixel density (294 vs 196 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.62% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 720p
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Go
vs
Y3 (2017)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 480 x 854 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 294 ppi 196 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 70.25% 64.63%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Go
308 nits
Y3 (2017)
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 140.4 mm (5.53 inches) 145.1 mm (5.71 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 137 gramm (4.83 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Go +9%
70.25%
Y3 (2017)
64.63%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Go and Huawei Y3 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MediaTek MT6737M
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Mali-T720 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 640 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 32 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi Go +16%
617
Y3 (2017)
533
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Go +11%
1667
Y3 (2017)
1498
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Go +35%
32086
Y3 (2017)
23760
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Go
21514
Y3 (2017)
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 6.0
ROM Android Go Edition EMUI 4.1 Mini
OS size 3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2200 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:11 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 2 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 1600 x 1200
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 480p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Go
83.7 dB
Y3 (2017)
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 May 2017
Release date January 2019 July 2017
Launch price ~ 56 USD ~ 75 USD
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.497 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Go is definitely a better buy.

