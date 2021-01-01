Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Huawei Y3 (2017)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Huawei Y3 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6737M and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2200 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.1)
- More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 6
- 50% higher pixel density (294 vs 196 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 5.62% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
- Weighs 38 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 720p
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|480 x 854 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|196 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|70.25%
|64.63%
|RGB color space
|94%
|-
|PWM
|100 Hz
|-
|Response time
|23 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1214:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|140.4 mm (5.53 inches)
|145.1 mm (5.71 inches)
|Width
|70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|137 gramm (4.83 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|MediaTek MT6737M
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1100 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 308
|Mali-T720 MP2
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|~34 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|640 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 32 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 6.0
|ROM
|Android Go Edition
|EMUI 4.1 Mini
|OS size
|3 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|2200 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:11 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|1600 x 1200
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|480p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2019
|May 2017
|Release date
|January 2019
|July 2017
|Launch price
|~ 56 USD
|~ 75 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.579 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.497 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Go is definitely a better buy.
