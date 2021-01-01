Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Go vs Meizu C9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Meizu C9

Ксиаоми Редми Го
VS
Мейзу С9
Xiaomi Redmi Go
Meizu C9

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Meizu C9, which is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832E and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
  • More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 8
  • Weighs 13 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Meizu C9
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (347 against 308 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Go
vs
Meizu C9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 294 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 70.25% 73.87%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Go
308 nits
Meizu C9 +13%
347 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 140.4 mm (5.53 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 137 gramm (4.83 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Go
70.25%
Meizu C9 +5%
73.87%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Go and Meizu C9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Spreadtrum SC9832E
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 28 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 308 -
GPU clock 500 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi Go
617
Meizu C9 +13%
697
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Go
1667
Meizu C9 +12%
1869
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Go +104%
32086
Meizu C9
15705
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Go
21514
Meizu C9
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.0
ROM Android Go Edition Flyme UI
OS size 3 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:11 hr 1:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Go
83.7 dB
Meizu C9
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 December 2018
Release date January 2019 December 2018
Launch price ~ 56 USD ~ 84 USD
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.497 W/kg 1.162 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the connectivity is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Go. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Meizu C9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
