Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Meizu C9 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Go
Meizu C9 Pro

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Meizu C9 Pro, which is powered by Unisoc SC9832E and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
  • More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 8
  • Weighs 13 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Meizu C9 Pro
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Has 3x more RAM: 3GB versus 1GB
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (347 against 308 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Go
vs
C9 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 294 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 70.25% 73.87%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Go
308 nits
C9 Pro +13%
347 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 140.4 mm (5.53 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 137 gramm (4.83 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Blue -
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Go
70.25%
C9 Pro +5%
73.87%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Go and Meizu C9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Unisoc SC9832E
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 28 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 308 -
GPU clock 500 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi Go
617
C9 Pro +13%
698
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Go
1667
C9 Pro +12%
1864
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Go +100%
32086
C9 Pro
16063
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Go
21514
C9 Pro
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.0
ROM Android Go Edition "Чистый" Android
OS size 3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:11 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No -
4K video recording No -
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.27 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Go
83.7 dB
C9 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 December 2018
Release date January 2019 January 2019
Launch price ~ 56 USD ~ 109 USD
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.497 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Meizu C9 Pro. It has a better performance, connectivity, and sound.

