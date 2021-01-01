Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Go vs Meizu M6 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Meizu M6

Ксиаоми Редми Го
VS
Мейзу М6
Xiaomi Redmi Go
Meizu M6

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Meizu M6, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
  • More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 7
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (442 against 308 nits)
  • Supports 24W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Go
vs
Meizu M6

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 294 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 70.25% 69.32%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Go
308 nits
Meizu M6 +44%
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 140.4 mm (5.53 inches) 148.2 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 137 gramm (4.83 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Go +1%
70.25%
Meizu M6
69.32%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Go and Meizu M6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 520 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi Go +5%
617
Meizu M6
586
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Go
1667
Meizu M6 +38%
2300
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Go
32086
Meizu M6 +13%
36220
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Go
21514
Meizu M6
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 7
ROM Android Go Edition Flyme 7.3
OS size 3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3070 mAh
Charge power 5 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:11 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.133 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Go
83.7 dB
Meizu M6
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 September 2017
Release date January 2019 December 2017
Launch price ~ 56 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.497 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Go. But if the performance, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Meizu M6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Go and Redmi 8A
2. Redmi Go and Redmi 7A
3. Redmi Go and Galaxy A2 Core
4. Meizu M6 and Meizu M5
5. Meizu M6 and M6 Note
6. Meizu M6 and Meizu C9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish