Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Meizu M6T

Ксиаоми Редми Го
VS
Мейзу М6Т
Xiaomi Redmi Go
Meizu M6T

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Meizu M6T, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
  • More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 8
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6T
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (442 against 308 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 5.41% more screen real estate
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Go
vs
Meizu M6T

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 294 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 70.25% 75.66%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Go
308 nits
Meizu M6T +44%
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 140.4 mm (5.53 inches) 152.3 mm (6 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 137 gramm (4.83 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Go
70.25%
Meizu M6T +8%
75.66%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Go and Meizu M6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 520 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi Go +3%
617
Meizu M6T
597
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Go
1667
Meizu M6T +46%
2438
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Go
32086
Meizu M6T +26%
40553
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Go
21514
Meizu M6T
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM Android Go Edition Flyme UI 7
OS size 3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:11 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25.81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.13 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 32.9 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Go
83.7 dB
Meizu M6T
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 May 2018
Release date January 2019 June 2018
Launch price ~ 56 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.497 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Meizu M6T. It has a better performance, battery life, camera, and sound.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
