Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Go vs Nokia C1 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Nokia C1

Ксиаоми Редми Го
Xiaomi Redmi Go
VS
Нокиа С1
Nokia C1

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Nokia C1, which is powered by Unisoc and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2500 mAh
  • 49% higher pixel density (294 vs 197 PPI)
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Nokia C1
  • 95% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (41K versus 21K)
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (385 against 305 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Go
vs
Nokia C1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 480 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 294 ppi 197 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 70.25% 72.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Go
305 nits
Nokia C1 +26%
385 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 140.4 mm (5.53 inches) 147.6 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 137 gramm (4.83 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Go
70.25%
Nokia C1 +3%
72.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Go and Nokia C1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Unisoc
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 28 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 308 -
GPU clock 500 MHz -
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi Go
620
Nokia C1
n/a
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Go
1668
Nokia C1
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Go
21133
Nokia C1 +95%
41177

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0
ROM Android Go Edition Stock Android
OS size 3 GB 6.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2500 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:11 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Go
83.1 dB
Nokia C1
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 December 2019
Release date January 2019 January 2020
Launch price ~ 56 USD ~ 87 USD
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.497 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nokia C1. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Go.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 8A or Xiaomi Redmi Go
2. Xiaomi Redmi 8 or Xiaomi Redmi Go
3. Xiaomi Redmi 7A or Xiaomi Redmi Go
4. Oppo Realme C2 or Xiaomi Redmi Go
5. Samsung Galaxy A2 Core or Xiaomi Redmi Go
6. Samsung Galaxy A2 Core or Nokia C1
7. Nokia 1 Plus or Nokia C1
8. Nokia C2 or Nokia C1
9. Nokia 2.3 or Nokia C1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish