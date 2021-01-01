Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Go vs Oppo A3s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Oppo A3s

Xiaomi Redmi Go
Oppo A3s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Oppo A3s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo A3s
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1230 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3000 mAh
  • Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (494 against 308 nits)
  • 39% higher pixel density (409 vs 294 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.95% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 450
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Go
vs
Oppo A3s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 294 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 70.25% 81.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Go
308 nits
Oppo A3s +60%
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 140.4 mm (5.53 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 137 gramm (4.83 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Go
70.25%
Oppo A3s +16%
81.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Go and Oppo A3s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Adreno 506
GPU clock 500 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 667 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size - 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi Go
617
Oppo A3s +21%
749
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Go
1667
Oppo A3s +98%
3293
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Go
32086
Oppo A3s +96%
63048
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Go
21514
Oppo A3s
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.1
ROM Android Go Edition ColorOS 5.1
OS size 3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:11 hr 3:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 Exmor RS (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Go
83.7 dB
Oppo A3s
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 July 2018
Release date January 2019 August 2018
Launch price ~ 56 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.497 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A3s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
