Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Oppo Realme C11
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
- Weighs 59 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C11
- 5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (109K versus 21K)
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
- Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (483 against 310 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 11.45% more screen real estate
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35
- Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 90FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
14
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
52
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|20:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|70.25%
|81.7%
|RGB color space
|94%
|-
|PWM
|100 Hz
|-
|Response time
|23 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1214:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|140.4 mm (5.53 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|137 gramm (4.83 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 308
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|-
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1004
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
21945
Realme C11 +397%
109014
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 10
|ROM
|Android Go Edition
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|3 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:11 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|90 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2019
|June 2020
|Release date
|January 2019
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 56 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.579 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.497 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C11 is definitely a better buy.
