Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Go vs Realme C11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Oppo Realme C11

Ксиаоми Редми Го
Xiaomi Redmi Go
VS
Оппо Реалми C11
Oppo Realme C11

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
  • Weighs 59 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C11
  • 5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (109K versus 21K)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (483 against 310 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.45% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 90FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Go
vs
Realme C11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 20:9
PPI 294 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 70.25% 81.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Go
310 nits
Realme C11 +56%
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 140.4 mm (5.53 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 137 gramm (4.83 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Go
70.25%
Realme C11 +16%
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Go and Oppo Realme C11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 500 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 667 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size - 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Go
n/a
Realme C11
1004
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Go
21945
Realme C11 +397%
109014

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 10
ROM Android Go Edition Realme UI 1.0
OS size 3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:11 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 90 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Go
83.9 dB
Realme C11
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 June 2020
Release date January 2019 August 2020
Launch price ~ 56 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.497 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 8 or Redmi Go
2. Oppo Realme C2 or Xiaomi Redmi Go
3. Xiaomi Redmi 8A or Oppo Realme C11
4. Samsung Galaxy A11 or Oppo Realme C11
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Oppo Realme C11
6. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Oppo Realme C11
7. Xiaomi Redmi 9C or Oppo Realme C11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish