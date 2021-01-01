Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Go vs Galaxy A01 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Samsung Galaxy A01

Ксиаоми Редми Го
Xiaomi Redmi Go
VS
Самсунг Галакси А01
Samsung Galaxy A01

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
  • Weighs 12 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • 4.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (87K versus 21K)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (428 against 305 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • The phone is 1-year newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Go
vs
Galaxy A01

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 5 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 294 ppi 301 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 70.25% 75.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Go
305 nits
Galaxy A01 +40%
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 140.4 mm (5.53 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 137 gramm (4.83 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Go
70.25%
Galaxy A01 +7%
75.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Go and Samsung Galaxy A01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Adreno 505
GPU clock 500 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Go
21133
Galaxy A01 +315%
87653

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 10.0
ROM Android Go Edition One UI 2
OS size 3 GB 7.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:11 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Go
83.1 dB
Galaxy A01
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 December 2019
Release date January 2019 February 2020
Launch price ~ 56 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.497 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A01 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (33.3%)
6 (66.7%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Go vs Redmi 8A
2. Redmi Go vs Redmi 7A
3. Redmi Go vs Galaxy A2 Core
4. Galaxy A01 vs Galaxy A10
5. Galaxy A01 vs Honor 8A
6. Galaxy A01 vs Galaxy A11
7. Galaxy A01 vs Galaxy A10s
8. Galaxy A01 vs Galaxy A10e

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish