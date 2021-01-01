Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.