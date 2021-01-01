Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Go vs Galaxy A01 Core – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Go
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
  • Weighs 13 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (52K versus 21K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (432 against 310 nits)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Phone:
Redmi Go
vs
Galaxy A01 Core

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 5 inches 5.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1480 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18.5:9
PPI 294 ppi 311 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 70.25% 74.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Go
310 nits
Galaxy A01 Core +39%
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 140.4 mm (5.53 inches) 141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 137 gramm (4.83 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Go
70.25%
Galaxy A01 Core +6%
74.5%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MediaTek MT6739
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 500 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Go
1710
Galaxy A01 Core +6%
1821
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Go
21945
Galaxy A01 Core +141%
52787

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 10
ROM Android Go Edition Android Go
OS size 3 GB 5.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:11 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 July 2020
Release date January 2019 August 2020
Launch price ~ 56 USD ~ 75 USD
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg 0.64 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.497 W/kg 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is definitely a better buy.

