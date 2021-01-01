Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Go vs Galaxy A10e – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Samsung Galaxy A10e

Xiaomi Redmi Go
Samsung Galaxy A10e

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
  • 4.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (96K versus 21K)
  • Has a 0.83 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (442 against 308 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.15% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7884
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Go
vs
Galaxy A10e

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 5 inches 5.83 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 294 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 70.25% 81.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Go
308 nits
Galaxy A10e +44%
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 140.4 mm (5.53 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 137 gramm (4.83 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Go
70.25%
Galaxy A10e +16%
81.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Go and Samsung Galaxy A10e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Go
32086
Galaxy A10e +168%
86044
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Go
21514
Galaxy A10e +347%
96170
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Android Go Edition One UI 1.0
OS size 3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:11 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Go
83.7 dB
Galaxy A10e
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 July 2019
Release date January 2019 August 2019
Launch price ~ 56 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg 0.14 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.497 W/kg 0.77 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A10e is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
