Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 52 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.1)
- More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 5.1
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2600 mAh
- 34% higher pixel density (294 vs 220 PPI)
- The phone is 4-years and 4-months newer
- Weighs 19 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime
- Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (424 against 308 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
49
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
15
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
51
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
39
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
52
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
40
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|540 x 960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|220 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|70.25%
|66.23%
|RGB color space
|94%
|-
|PWM
|100 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|23 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1214:1
|513:1
Design and build
|Height
|140.4 mm (5.53 inches)
|144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
|Width
|70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
|72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|137 gramm (4.83 oz)
|156 gramm (5.5 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1200 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|-
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|-
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Adreno 308
|-
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|400 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|1 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|533 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi Go +52%
617
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Go +56%
1667
1072
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Go +51%
32086
21207
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
21514
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 5.1)
|ROM
|Android Go Edition
|TouchWiz
|OS size
|3 GB
|3.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|2600 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:11 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2019
|September 2014
|Release date
|January 2019
|October 2014
|Launch price
|~ 56 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.579 W/kg
|0.412 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.497 W/kg
|0.382 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Go is definitely a better buy.
